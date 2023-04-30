Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Raised to “Overweight” at Huber Research

Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Arete Research restated a sell rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $240.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $241.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

