Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $210.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $221.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $240.30.

NSC stock opened at $203.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $265.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.40.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

