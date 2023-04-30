Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 20,200 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Revolve Group worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Revolve Group by 33.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $20.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.13. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $45.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.24.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.
