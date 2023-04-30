Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,124 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

