Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 149 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup began coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Insider Activity

McKesson Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $364.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.86. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

