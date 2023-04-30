Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Position Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,283,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 83,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,031,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 697.8% in the 4th quarter. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong now owns 178,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $39.48 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $63.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

