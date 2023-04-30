Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $711,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,797 shares of company stock worth $2,259,558 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

KDP opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.77. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

