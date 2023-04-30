Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 87.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 60.2% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total value of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,324. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $379.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $386.70. The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Argus lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.