Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,862,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,175,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,361,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $338,803,000 after buying an additional 123,409 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $218.34 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

