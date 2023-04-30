Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Vale by 74.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 527.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VALE. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vale Stock Performance

VALE opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.3542 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

