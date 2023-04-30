Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,170,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $221.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.18. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile



Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.



