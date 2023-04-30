Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $492.16 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 61.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.63.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.