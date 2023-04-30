Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,571 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 314.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,619 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 478.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,595,000 after purchasing an additional 957,849 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,046,000. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,705,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.53.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $108.18.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

