Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,478 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 159,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 39,953 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after buying an additional 68,631 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 841,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.05.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.82%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.