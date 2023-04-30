Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 536 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CME Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $185.77 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $225.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CME. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.