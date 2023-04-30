Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Down 16.8% in April

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $147.66 on Friday. Atlassian has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $300.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total value of $1,422,257.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,312,559.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,174 shares in the company, valued at $58,312,559.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $652,232.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 125,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,429.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $46,059,595 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Atlassian by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after purchasing an additional 496,121 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.05.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

