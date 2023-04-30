Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Raised to $82.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.13. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

