Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. raised its position in Fortinet by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Fortinet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 51,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,156,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Fortinet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $503,832.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 940,014 shares of company stock worth $54,381,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

FTNT opened at $63.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $69.07.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

