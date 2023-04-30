Burney Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,250.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IMO opened at $50.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.66. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.27. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMO shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

