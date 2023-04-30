Burney Co. Decreases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Burney Co. reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.26.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at $9,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total value of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,103,535.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock worth $6,763,348 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $386.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.98 and its 200 day moving average is $374.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

