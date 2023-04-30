Burney Co. Trims Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Burney Co. cut its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in WestRock by 1,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WRK opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.58. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 35.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.