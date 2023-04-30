3,514 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average is $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

