Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Shares in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $504,599,000 after buying an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.5% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,049,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,590,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,881 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,364,000 after buying an additional 27,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 830,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after buying an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFG opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $53.94 and a one year high of $75.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $658.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NFG. Scotiabank cut National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

