Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $59,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $676,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $506,854,260,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Schlumberger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 111,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 98,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SLB opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,403. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.