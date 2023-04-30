Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 3,220 Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after buying an additional 695,031 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,868,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,714,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 90,866 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after buying an additional 80,828 shares during the period.

BSJQ stock opened at $22.82 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $23.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.70.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

