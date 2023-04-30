736 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 736 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in General Electric by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its position in General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $98.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average of $84.45. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.01. The firm has a market cap of $107.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.17%.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

