Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Invests $64,000 in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $280.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.01 and its 200 day moving average is $275.95. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

