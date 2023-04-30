1,010 Shares in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Motco lifted its position in Evergy by 40.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 487.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 99.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Evergy Price Performance

In related news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Evergy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.15%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

