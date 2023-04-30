Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Takes $74,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinia Financial Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,269,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 219,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,907,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

TDVG stock opened at $32.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.60. The company has a market cap of $318.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

