Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 1,100 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 510,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,036,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $204,403,070,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $82.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.84.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.21.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

