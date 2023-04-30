1,808 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SCHP opened at $53.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $59.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.64.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

