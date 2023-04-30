Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $78,000 Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

