Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
SCHX opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.75.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
