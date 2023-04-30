Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $100,000 Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,035,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,198,000 after buying an additional 548,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,763,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,344,000 after buying an additional 51,077 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after purchasing an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ MAR opened at $169.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $185.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.67.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

