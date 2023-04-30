Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Makes New $102,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 62,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $67.41 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.62.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

