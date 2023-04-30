2,061 Shares in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) Bought by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

