Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.02 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.