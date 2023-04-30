Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Purchases New Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance
Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.
Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.
Enterprise Products Partners Profile
Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.