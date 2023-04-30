Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys Shares of 760 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,162,000 after acquiring an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 329,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after acquiring an additional 38,097 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.77.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.03%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

