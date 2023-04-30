Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc Buys New Holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,612,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yadin Rozov bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 146,000 shares of company stock worth $293,240 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

ORMP opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 1,353.35%. The company had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

