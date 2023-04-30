Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 129,540 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,540 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 365,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 169,726 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

COTY opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.65. Coty Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on COTY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

