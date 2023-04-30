Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1,152.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Marriott International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $169.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.65 and its 200-day moving average is $162.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $185.13.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.67.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

