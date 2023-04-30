Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 210,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Abcam as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Abcam by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abcam by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 383,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 162,719 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Abcam by 3,054.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Abcam Stock Performance

ABCM opened at $16.29 on Friday. Abcam plc has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Abcam Company Profile

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abcam from $21.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

