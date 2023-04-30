Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,763 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 275.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 42.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $121,000. 99.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apartment Income REIT

In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,386 shares in the company, valued at $387,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 2.3 %

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

AIRC opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.