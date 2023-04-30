FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,063 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $44.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

