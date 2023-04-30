Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 231.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Henry Schein by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 67.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $64.75 and a one year high of $89.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total transaction of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,185.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kurt P. Kuehn sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.46, for a total value of $147,871.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,185.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total value of $504,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,058.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.