U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $76,000 in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,286 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LPX. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $78.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.08.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Articles

