Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,115 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Matador Resources worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 104.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 144.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matador Resources Stock Performance

In related news, insider Billy E. Goodwin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.52 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,760,500.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 4,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,598.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Billy E. Goodwin bought 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.52 per share, for a total transaction of $44,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 286,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,760,500.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Matador Resources Profile

Get Rating

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also

