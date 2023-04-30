Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,471 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 401.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 71,677 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of NIO by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 23,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIO by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pariax LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.52.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.40.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

