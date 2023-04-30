Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in News by 415.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in News by 128.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of News in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of News by 708.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

News Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of News stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. News Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. News’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About News

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.