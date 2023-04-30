Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.99 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 321.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,444 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 69.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,507 shares in the company, valued at $9,796,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $312,620.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 350,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,796,670.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,222 shares of company stock worth $2,236,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pinterest from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $23.00 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $29.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.